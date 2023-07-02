DA: One man stabbed closing Main Street for afternoon in Fitchburg

Police are investigating after one man was stabbed closing Main Street in Fitchburg on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DA’s office, on July 1st at approximately 1:40 p.m., Fitchburg Police were dispatched to 199 Main Street for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old male victim who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Fitchburg Police Department, Fitchburg Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

