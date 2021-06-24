DA: One suspect cleared in teen's murder

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Jun. 24—Even though it was his gun, Michael Howard had no idea a woman would allegedly use it to shoot and kill a teenager during an argument on April 17, prosecutors are convinced.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins has dropped a murder charge against Howard, 42, his office announced Wednesday.

Bria-Nicole Register, 28, remains charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Javier Cordova in the 3100 block of Cypress Mill Road in Glynn County, the DA's office said.

Howard still stands accused of tampering with evidence, a charge stemming from police allegations that he attempted to hide the Glock handgun after the shooting incident.

Glynn County police had charged Register and Howard with murder in the shooting death, which investigators say occurred after an argument broke out during a late night cookout at the nearby Coastal Suits Apartments, 3108 Cypress Mill Road.

Following the 2 a.m. shooting, Cordova was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

Police investigators and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Register and Howard around 6 a.m. the next day, on April 18. Investigators allege Howard pushed Cordova to the ground just before Register approached with the handgun.

Investigators accuse Register of then shooting Cordova in the chest "while in the commission of striking Cordova upon the head and face with the same firearm," according to a warrant filed at the county courthouse.

The gun belonged to Howard, the DA said, but he played no direct role in Cordova's death.

"After careful review of the evidence and case file, my office does not believe Mr. Howard caused anyone to murder Mr. Cordova," Higgins said in a release Wednesday. "Nor do we believe he encouraged anyone or abetted anyone other than tampering with evidence, with which he is still charged."

After the shooting, investigators allege Howard tossed a "lower receiver" of the Glock into the marsh and tried to hide the remainder of the gun inside a shower drain.

The DA's office continues to prepare its case for the murder charge against Register, Higgins said.

Higgins said he and his staff of prosecutors are "committed to justice for Mr. Cordova and his family, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent the law allows."

