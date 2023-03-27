DA: One suspect still at large, another arraigned in connection to deadly Randolph shooting

A suspect was arraigned last week in connection with a deadly social club shooting last summer, as authorities still search for his alleged accomplice.

The violent crime stemmed from “an exchange of words,” according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, and ended with one man dead and another man seriously injured in the parking lot of Mojitos Country Club on July 4, 2022. 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral succumbed to his injuries that night.

1 man killed, another seriously injured in shooting outside Randolph club

Shawn Johnson, 29, of Worcester, was arrested last Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. at a North Main Street dwelling in Webster, officials said. He entered a plea of not guilty to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with attempt to murder, mayhem, and carrying a firearm. He was held without bail pending a pre-trial conference in May.

29-year-old Jovani Delossantos of Worcester is facing a slew of charges including murder and mayhem in connection with this crime. Police say he is still at large and are urging the public to remain vigilant.

A third accomplice, 28-year-old Bianca Chionchio, was indicted in December, charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly driving Johnson and Delossantos to New York after the shooting and returning home without them. She was freed on $5,000 cash bail after entering a not guilty plea. She is due back in court in June.

Anyone with information about Delossantos’s whereabouts is asked to call Randolph Police.

