DA: One of the victims in deadly Waltham bus crash facing life-threatening injuries

One of the victims in a Waltham bus crash that already claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is still fighting for their life two days later, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

According to the DA’s office, the bus carrying approximately 30 passengers collided with a tree on South Street at approximately 10: 32 p.m. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest. The DA’s office also corrected an earlier report that the bus rolled over.

Police pronounced 25-year-old Vanessa Mark dead at the scene. The remaining passengers and the driver, now identified as a 57-year-old man were all transported to multiple hospitals to be treated for a wide range of injuries.

An investigation has revealed that most of the passengers on the bus were Brandeis University students but also included students from other schools. The bus was on its way back from the Boston and Cambridge area when it hit the tree. While some students were on their way back to Brandeis’ campus from a Northeastern hockey game, that is not the case for everyone, according to the DA’s office.

The shuttle bus is operated by Joseph’s Transportation. Boston 25 has attempted to reach the transportation company but have not received a response.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The Waltham Police urge anyone who may have witnessed this accident or have any information to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW