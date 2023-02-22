DA outlines timeline of Andover family murder-suicide

The Essex County DA has outlined a timeline of the night three members of an Andover family were found dead in their home after an apparent murder-suicide.

Police first received a 911 call from the Porter Road home shortly after 3:00 a.m. Authorities believe Andrew Robinson, 56, placed the call and his 12-year-old son, Sebastian Robinson, could be heard shouting above loud smashing sounds. Police now believe the sounds were gunshots.

Officers arrived at the home at 3:18 a.m. and knocked on the front door. After not receiving a response, officers went to the rear of the home and observed through a sliding-glass door a woman with injuries lying on the floor.

After forcing their way into the home, police found Andrew Robinson dead in the family room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sebastian Robinson and Linda Robinson, 55, were both found dead from gunshot wounds in the kitchen and hallway respectively.

The DA’s office says officers recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, as well as spent casings and live rounds in the kitchen and family room. The gun had been purchased legally and was properly registered. Andrew Robinson had a license to carry that had expired over a year earlier, the DA says.

The DA’s office reaffirmed the results of their preliminary investigation; that Robinson had shot and killed his wife and son before shooting himself.

The DA’s office also revealed that family and friends told investigators that Andrew Robinson was depressed, having trouble sleeping and was seeking treatment for his physical and mental health. He had also been prescribed medication.

“While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker in a statement. “Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support. No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems.”

“Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred. However, some of the ‘why’ has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected,” said Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe.

The headmaster at St. John’s Prep in Danvers identified Sebastian as a “very gentle soul” who attended the school.

Linda Robinson and her 12-year-old son, Sebastian Robinson, were both fatally shot in their Andover home in what the district attorney called an apparent murder-suicide.

