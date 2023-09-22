DA: Parole denied for murderer who also tried to kill Kern deputy

Sep. 21—The California Board of Parole hearings denied parole to an inmate who was convicted of murdering a man and the attempted murder of a Kern County sheriff's deputy, among other crimes.

The board on Aug. 9 denied release from prison to Matthew Nall, 46, for three years, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

In 1997, Nall murdered a man in Riverside County by shooting him in the head three times and burning his body in a stolen car. Nall then stole a truck in Visalia and drove to the Wasco area where he tried to kill a sheriff's deputy by speeding into the rear of the deputy's patrol vehicle, crushing the deputy's lower body between the vehicles and leaving him permanently disfigured, according to a DA's office news release. Nall then threatened a witness with a gun to keep quiet about the attack on the deputy.

Nall committed two home-invasion robberies at gunpoint while looking for another vehicle, and took one from the second residence, leading deputies on a high-speed chase, the news release said.

The DA's office said Nall had previous felony convictions, and while in a prison gang, also had 15 serious prison rule violations.