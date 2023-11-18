DA: Parole granted to man who beat 3-month-old girl to death

Nov. 17—A man who killed a 3-month-old girl by punching her in the head repeatedly with his fist and shattering her skull was granted parole by the Board of Parole Hearings on Wednesday, the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported Friday.

Kyle Lawson, 39, is serving a sentence of 15 years to life for the second-degree murder of Katelynn Gonzalez, the daughter of his then romantic partner, the DA's office said. Lawson beat Katelynn to death on May 6, 2003 in Rosamond after her mother left the child alone with Lawson for half an hour.

Lawson and the child's mother had lived together for one month.

The District Attorney's Office noted that in a report of Lawson's most recent psychological evaluation, Dr. Wendy Chan noted that Lawson acted violently in relationships where the other person was either physically or emotionally vulnerable, and noted a history of "dishonesty and manipulative behavior."

Lawson admitted he had used and trafficked drugs in prison but hadn't been caught, and that he had intentionally physically abused Katelynn's then 2-year-old sibling, which had not been detected, the DA's news release said.

Katelynn's mother, aunt and cousin pleaded to the parole board that Lawson not be released.

"Child murders are undoubtedly some of the most heinous crimes in our society. It's disheartening to see that after just 20 years, Lawson will walk free, while a family is left to grieve for a lifetime," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement.