DA: Peabody chiropractor now facing child porn charges in videotaping of girl in shower

A Peabody chiropractor accused of setting up a spy camera in the bathroom of his business is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on new charges in connection with the videotaping of a minor, authorities said.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, is expected to appear in Peabody District Court to face charges of two counts of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Kline is accused of putting a camera in the bathroom of a residential home and secretly recording a female, who is known to him, while she was taking a shower.

These charges are based on additional information uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation into digital evidence seized by law enforcement in connection with allegations that Kline placed a recording device inside the bathroom of his office, Back on Track.

Kline was arraigned last month in Peabody District Court on a charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person in connection with that alleged incident.

A patient visiting Kline’s practice at 15 Chestnut Street discovered a hidden camera in one of the restrooms on the afternoon of July 14, according to a police report by the Peabody Police Department.

The patient was urinating when he noticed a toilet brush hanging on a black coat hook attached to the wall next to the toilet tank, police said. Feeling as if the items looked out of place, the patient investigated the hook further, removed the hanger from the wall, and found it was attached to a Velcro strip.

After observing a USB port, an SD memory card, a power switch on the back of the hanger, and a camera on the front, the patient quickly contacted law enforcement, according to Peabody police.

After obtaining a search warrant for Back on Track, authorities seized hard drives, computers, iPhones, and iPads. Investigators said they found hundreds of homemade images and videos of “many women in different stages of undress and involved in sexual activity.”

Kline’s initial bail was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the reporting party.

A tip line has been set up at 781-897-6725 for patients and members of the public who believe they may be a victim or have any information about the case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

