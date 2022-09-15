DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’

Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”

Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.

Perry was also on probation for a prior case where he pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter out of Somerville. That probation has since been revoked, according to officials.

The Middlesex County DA says just after 11:00 a.m. on September 13, Perry got into an altercation with a woman known to him in the area of Old Boston Road in Tewksbury. Perry then grabbed the victim and threatened her both physically and verbally to get into his car, holding her against her will, according to law enforcement officials.

With the help of family members, police say that they were able to eventually find the vehicle in the area of Fuller Street in Stoneham. Perry and the victim were both in the car and Perry was arrested without incident.

Officials say Perry was carrying a P80 “ghost gun”, which is untraceable due to a lack of serial numbers, and ammunition.

He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for September 20.

No further information was made available.

