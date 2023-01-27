DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs

A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame.

That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutor Kate MacDougall told district court Judge Sarah Joss that Jeising allegedly contacted a friend after her daughter, Lily Iorio, appeared unresponsive in their car during the early morning hours of January 18.

Police found evidence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, according to MacDougall.

According to the district attorney’s office, MacDougall’s friend told Jeising to take the toddler, identified as Lily Iorio, to the hospital, before the friend called Peabody Police to alert them of the mom’s arrival at Lahey Medical Center.

The DA says police escorted Jeising and her daughter into the Emergency Room, “where efforts to revive Lily were unsuccessful.”

Jeising was arrested Friday and is due back in court next month for a dangerousness hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

