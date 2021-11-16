DA: Philly man bought guns in Bucks, then illegally sold them in the region

Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
·2 min read

Two men are accused of running an illegal gun trafficking operation throughout Bucks and the surrounding areas, Montgomery County law enforcement announced.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that Tyrone Dansby, 24, of Philadelphia, and an 18-year-old, illegally sold 69 weapons throughout the Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Lehigh counties from March 2020 through September 2020.

The 18-year-old is charged as a juvenile because his alleged actions happened when he was 17. The DA's office said it is seeking to have his case moved to common pleas court.

Authorities said 33 of the weapons were purchased in stores in Bucks County. Dansby purchased 17 in Philadelphia, 13 in Montgomery County and three in Lehigh County, the release states.

In Bucks County, Dansby purchased weapons from shops in Bristol Township, Lower Southampton, Upper Southampton, Warminster and Warwick, according to court documents. He also purchased weapons from a shop in Horsham, police said.

Woman charged in straw purchases: Feds: Philly woman straw-purchased nearly 20 guns in Warminster

Man charged in gun trafficking: DA: Philadelphia man trafficked 36 firearms throughout the area

Weintraub wins second term: Bucks County district attorney: Weintraub wins second term, says a lot of 'hard work' to be done

The guns were sold as part of a "straw purchase," where the weapons are sold to people who can not legally own them, according to the DA's office.

County detectives said Dansby would use a device to obliterate the serial numbers so the weapons could not be tracked. The teen would then sell the weapons on various social media platforms, including Instagram, according to the release.

Three of the 69 weapons sold in straw purchases have since been recovered, the DA's office said.

Dansby, who has been in a federal detention center on federal offenses since May, was arraigned on his latest charges Friday, according to the release. The DA's office said he was jailed in May for lying to federal officials in a firearm purchase.

Dansby was arraigned on numerous charges of corrupt organizations and related offenses. He is expected back in district court next month for his preliminary hearing.

County detectives have also arrested a Philadelphia man for allegedly purchasing two of the weapons from Dansby.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives worked with Montgomery County law enforcement in the case.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office have announced numerous arrests for either straw purchases or gun trafficking in the region over the past year or so.

Recently, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, who was re-elected, said his office would have a new focus on fighting straw purchases and gun trafficking.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Philly man charged in Bucks, Montgomery gun trafficking organization

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Havelock suspect charged with an open count of murder appeared in Craven Court

    Eric Ericson first appeared in Craven County court Monday, Nov. 15 and he faces life in prison.

  • Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to 'Axe the Food Tax' will help Kansas families and businesses

    Former Kansas legislators Janis Lee and Stephen Morris, Democrat and Republican, back Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to eliminate sales tax on food.

  • Lawrence County woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death

    A Perry Township woman is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

  • Cam Newton has A+ response to question about Panthers playbook

    Cam Newton responded perfectly when asked after Sunday's Panthers win how much of the playbook he knew.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Former Boy Scout leader facing rape charge after investigation

    A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Sheriff's Office for an investigation.

  • DeWitt police officer fired for pulling gun on Black teen delivering newspapers

    Former City of DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce was terminated in May after a string of policy violations the morning of Jan. 14, while he was off duty, including excessive and unjustified use of force.

  • An empty kayak was found in the Keys. Now the Coast Guard is looking for man with shark

    The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday was searching for a man who was reported missing the day before after taking off on a kayak in the Lower Keys.