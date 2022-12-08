DA: Plymouth man seriously injured stranger in attack outside Faneuil Hall restaurant

BOSTON − A Plymouth man is accused of attacking a 68-year-old stranger standing outside of a Boston restaurant, leaving him with serious injuries that could impact the rest of his life, authorities say.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said 43-year-old Robert Buckley, of Plymouth, has been charged with assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with the incident, which happened early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said the victim, who has not been identified, was with relatives for a family celebration when he was attacked and thrown to the ground outside J.J. Donovan's Tavern on Clinton Street.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with a serious neck injury which, according to Hayden, could have life-long ramifications. He also suffered a severe gash to his forehead that Hayden said will require plastic surgery. According to a police report, the victim's gash was so deep that officers could see bone.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family," Hayden said in a statement.

The victim's daughter told NewsCenter 5, The Patriot Ledger's media partner, that she was there at the time of the attack and her family is shaken up following the assault. She said her father, who was visiting from Connecticut, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Family members and Faneuil Hall security officers told Boston police that Buckley, who was accompanied by another man, fled toward Congress Street.

Boston police soon found Buckley at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and High Street, which is near Rowes Wharf, and conducted an on-site identification with a family member of the victim who witnessed the attack. That witness told police that Buckley was "100%" the person who threw the victim to the ground.

The man accompanying Buckley was charged.

Buckley was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court. Judge James Coffey ordered him held on $2,000 cash bail and ordered he stay away from the victim and J.J. Donovan's Tavern.

Hayden said Buckley is scheduled to return to court Feb. 16 for a probable cause hearing.

According to court documents, Buckley is an employee of the city of Boston. City officials have yet to reply to NewsCenter 5's request for comment.

