DA: Police investigating disappearance of New Bedford woman find father, son dead in murder-suicide

Detectives investigating the 2019 disappearance of a New Bedford woman found the woman’s young son, along with his father, dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a request for a well-being check at a home at 1643 Phillips Road just after 8 a.m. located two people dead in the home, 54-year-old George C. Scott III and his 8-year-old son, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

“It appears from the evidence recovered at the scene to be a murder-suicide,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The boy is also the child of Lisa Hazard, who was been the subject of a missing person investigation since her disappearance in March 2019, according to state and local authorities.

Scott is believed to have killed the boy before taking his own life, a preliminary investigation indicated.

The DA’s office noted that Scott was a person of interest in the disappearance of Hazard. He was also said to be living at the home with the boy.

The medical examiner’s office is now working to determine the exact cause and manner of their deaths.

The boy’s identity is being released at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

