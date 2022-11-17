DA: Police investigating possible baby or fetus found in a freezer in South Boston

The Boston Police Department is on the scene in South Boston after a possible baby or fetus was found in a freezer, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Police confirm homicide detectives are on the scene as well as the medical examiner.

Suffolk Co. DA’s Office says authorities investigating “possible fetus or infant found in freezer” in 800 block of East Broadway in South Boston. Neighbors tell us police have been on scene since 2p #Boston25 #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/cVfLa7U8jO — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) November 17, 2022

No further information has been made available as this is an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

