DA: Police in Old Forge actively working on Baron case

Mar. 28—OLD FORGE — Police converged Tuesday on Old Forge's Connell's Patch neighborhood in connection with the suspicious disappearance six years ago of pizzeria owner Robert Baron Sr., Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell confirmed.

In a news release, Powell announced "significant law enforcement activity" in the neighborhood, but did not specify the activity.

Members of the Baron family, concerned Baron didn't show up at the family business, Ghigiarelli's Pizza in Old Forge, reported him missing to the Old Forge Police Department on Jan. 26, 2017.

Officers who went to the restaurant immediately concluded "a violent altercation had occurred inside," Powell said.

Investigators believe Baron was murdered, but his body has never been found and no one has been arrested.

By late Tuesday morning, more than 25 law enforcement vehicles had gathered in a staging area in the parking lot just south of the athletic fields at Pagnotti Park. The Lackawanna County Mobile Command Center vehicle arrived on scene shortly after 11:30 a.m., and a helicopter circled the area overhead.

An Old Forge police car blocked access to the staging area at Connell Street, and an Old Forge officer turned back members of the media who tried to approach along the athletic fields.

As he and his wife Sandy walked near the athletic fields and viewed the police activity, Old Forge resident Dave Hill said he hoped it will finally mean closure for Baron's wife, Maria, and her children.

"I'll feel immense relief for the family," he said.

