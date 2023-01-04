DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars

Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars.

The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.

About $4,000 was taken from two checking accounts.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli and Monessen police said spoofing scams are not new, but they are becoming more sophisticated. They said you can protect yourself by never giving out your personal information. They suggested hanging up and calling your financial institution directly or visiting a branch, and calling and reporting it to the fraud support line.

