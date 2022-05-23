DA: Police were justified in using deadly force in 2019 shootings in Roxbury, Revere

Police were justified in using deadly force in a pair of officer-involved shootings that occurred in Roxbury and Revere in 2019, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Monday.

Following an investigation into the shooting deaths of Kasim Kahrim in Roxbury and Oscar Ventura-Gonzalez in Revere, Hayden’s office determined that the involved officers’ actions were “lawful and reasonable exercises of self-defense or defense of others.”

On Feb. 22, 2019, a Boston police officer shot Kahrim with his service weapon after Kahrim shot another officer in the hand, according to investigators.

On Aug. 4, 2019, an Everett officer shot Ventura-Gonzalez after police say he led law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase and refused to stop.

Hayden noted that his office confirmed the findings of former District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

In a statement, Hayden said, “I am deeply aware of the impact these cases have on everyone involved. Our office moved forward with all these investigations with the utmost respect for all those affected by these traumatic events. We met with the families of those killed, the officers involved and their respective departments regarding these findings in advance of releasing them to the public.”

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incidents.

