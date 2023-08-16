DA: Prosecutors ‘delay charging’ third teen in downtown crossing attack that left victim beaten

On Tuesday, three teens appeared in Boston Juvenile Court after attacking a man in Downtown Crossing on Monday, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Two of the teens, 14- and 15-years-old, were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The 14-year-old was also charged with assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer. Both teens are being held on $500 bail and were ordered to stay away from the victim and Downtown Crossing.

Prosecutors decided to delay charging the third teen, also 14, until video evidence and witness statements are reviewed.

“We’ve seen several unprovoked attacks from juveniles in Downtown Crossing over the last few weeks,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “These violent attacks are instilling fear in business owners and residents. Although this victim did not require further medical treatment, the trauma he experienced is always a concern. I commend the witnesses who stepped up to help police identify as many assailants as possible so they can be held accountable.”

At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, the victim was chased by a group of people, including the teenagers, and assaulted on Washington Street. One of the attackers fled on a bike, but was arrested by officers.

The victim was cut and bruised, but ultimately alright.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW