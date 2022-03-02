DA, PSP, Luzerne Foundation partner to fund cold case investigations

Mar. 1—WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday announced that they have partnered with the Luzerne Foundation to fund cold case investigations such as the 2012 Jane Doe case from Newport Township,

The public will be able to make tax deductible donations to this fund to support law enforcement efforts and help the families of the crime victims find closure.

According to a news release announcing the partnership, the "Closing Cases Fund" has been designed to provide the monetary assistance needed to help law enforcement perform the necessary but expensive DNA tests and similar tests on these longstanding investigations.

The District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police recently received crowd funding for the testing necessary to move the investigation forward of a child found in 1980 and is next moving to an open investigation into the death of a young woman from a 2012 case. Pedri explained that crowd funding for a project or venture occurs through the internet where many small amounts of money are donated from a large number of people.

2012 Jane Doe Case

Jane Doe, Newport Township, was discovered on Nov. 17, 2012, on Alden Mountain Newport Township Luzerne County. The human remains were discovered on Earth Conservancy Inc., coal company wasteland. The remains were discovered by individuals digging for relics near an old mine shaft.

The remains were determined to be that of a female estimated to be in her late teens/early 20's. The remains examined suggest death due to foul play. The remains are estimated to have been present since possibly the 1960's.

The remains were submitted for DNA testing, a profile suitable for CODIS search was developed. CODIS stands for Combined DNA Index System. This is a national database comprised of several indexes including DNA profiles of convicted offenders, profiles developed from evidence in unsolved crimes, and profiles developed for the identification of missing persons.

Story continues

This search did not yield any investigative leads as to the person's identity.

The advent of forensic genetic genealogy is another avenue to potentially identify the remains. The remains will be submitted to Othram, a company that specializes in degraded DNA samples.

"The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police have done a phenomenal job on these cases — recently closing a 1964 murder that has long haunted our county" said David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation President and CEO. "It is up to us as community members to show our support for law enforcement and provide whatever help we can to help turn the page on a painful chapter for our friends and neighbors."

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce expressed his profound gratitude to the Luzerne Foundation.

"On behalf of our office and the Pennsylvania State Police, we are truly honored to receive such immense support from CEO Pedri and the Luzerne Foundation,: Sanguedolce said. "Their assistance in both giving and raising funds will hopefully allow us to pursue answers in multiple ongoing cases. We can only hope that the public continues to get behind the Foundation's efforts to see these cases to a conclusion."

Trooper Ed Urban echoed these sentiments, stating, "The Pennsylvania State Police Troop P would like to thank Luzerne County DA Samuel Sanguedolce and the Luzerne Foundation for their assistance in providing the financial resources to secure further DNA testing in an effort to identify Jane Doe."

Members of the public can make a tax-deductible donation to the "Closing Cases Fund" via the Luzerne Foundation's website — www.luzfdn.org — or by mailing a check to the Luzerne Foundation at — 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation has waived all fees for this service so that each dime donated will go to lab testing fees in order to help the families involved to have closure of the loss of their loved one.

Pedri added that the goal of the Luzerne Foundation is to not only fund the testing for this most recent case from Newport Township, but also to gather funds for any future investigations as well.

Any questions on donations, contact the Luzerne Foundation at — 570-822-2065.

Anyone with information on a cold case within Luzerne County is asked to contact the District Attorney's Office at — 570-825-1674.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.