DA questions medical response in jail death; rigor mortis reportedly set when body found

ASHEVILLE - District Attorney Todd Williams has raised questions about the 2021 death of Buncombe County jail detainee, noting reports that Jesse Lee Owenby was not given a "sick call" despite complaints of pain, diarrhea and boils and that emergency responders said when they found Owenby dead in his cell rigor mortis had already set in.

The condition usually manifests in more than an hour, according to a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center pathologist consulted by the district attorney.

Williams, who ultimately said he found no prosecutable violation of North Carolina criminal law, on Sept. 21 publicly released a report of his findings on Owenby's death.

Lawsuit:Jail death: Family sues Buncombe sheriff, others, says detainee needed seizure medication

State's deadliest jail:Citizen Times project finds Buncombe County has state's deadliest jail.

"Facts in the case file evoke additional questions," he said in the report. "For example: 1) did BCDF’s failure to respond to Mr. Owenby’s sick call request during the night of October 29-30 cause his death?; or 2) does evidence of the potential onset of rigor mortis show the required degree of carelessness and recklessness, or criminal intent, necessary to support a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter?"

Owenby, 49, who was facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge, died in the facility Oct. 30 from complications of staphylococcus pneumonia and sepsis, according to official reports.

The Citizen Times has reached out to a spokesperson for Sheriff Quentin Miller who oversees the jail.

This story will be updated.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe DA questions medical response in jail death; rigor mortis