DA: Quincy woman convicted of manslaughter for beating 11-month-old niece to death

A Quincy woman has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Norfolk Superior Court jury for beating her 11-month-old niece to death in 2018, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was living with seven family members in a home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood in February 2018, including her niece, 11-month-old Chloe Chen.

“Hsu had been babysitting Chloe for several hours when she called 911 to report that the baby was in distress,” District Attorney Morrissey said following the jury verdict. “Chloe did not survive, and her autopsy revealed that she had died due to the infliction of trauma, including to her head.”

State Police detectives reviewed hours of audio and video recordings from within the home and said although no camera captured the room where Chloe was beaten, a nearby device captured an extended period of audio of the child crying. Hsu then entered the room, and the device captured multiple thuds in the room – after which the baby fell silent, according to Morrissey.

Hsu was arraigned on a murder charge in Quincy District Court in March of 2018 and eventually indicted in Norfolk Superior Court in January 2019.

“While the jury did not find the evidence to prove every element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, Hsu stands convicted of this homicide,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in state prison.”

Hsu’s sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

