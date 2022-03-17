DA Quinn wants to dismiss a lawsuit from Anthony Harden's family. They're not backing down

WESTPORT — The family of Anthony Harden, a 30-year-old man shot and killed by Fall River police after he reportedly attacked an officer with a knife last November, said they aren’t backing down in their quest for information after an investigation cleared two officers involved in the shooting.

They're continuing despite a request by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn to dismiss a lawsuit brought against his agency by Harden’s brother, Eric Mack, that alleges violations of the Massachusetts public records law.

Mack and his family have been publicly critical of what they described as a lack of transparency by the district attorney's office and the Fall River Police Department, staging a demonstration outside police headquarters in January. On Tuesday, Mack, his family members and a handful of supporters took their peaceful protest a step further when they attended Quinn’s campaign event for volunteers at White's of Westport function hall.

Eric B. Mack, Anthony Harden's brother speaks with a reporter during Thomas Quinn's campaign event at White's of Westport on Tuesday, March 15.

“I’m here because my brother has been dead for four months. They refuse to give us the autopsy report. They are continuing to claim this is an ongoing investigation, but they aren’t investigating anybody and they have already cleared the police officers,” said Mack during Quinn’s three-hour event. “We want to see the actual evidence, and not what they say it says.”

Quinn is running for re-election and currently has one challenger, Swansea attorney Shannon McMahon.

Demanding information: Anthony Harden was killed in a police shooting. Now, his family wants answers.

Sympathy for Harden family

In an email, Quinn had this to say about Harden’s family and their attendance at his campaign event:

“My sympathy continues to go out to the Harden family for their loss. I did greet Mr. Harden’s older brother, Eric Mack, and spoke to Mr. Harden’s sister during the event last night. It was a public event and anyone was welcome to attend,” Quinn wrote. “I was very happy to see the large group of supporters come out to last night’s event in Westport. It was great to have so many Bristol County residents there supporting my re-election efforts.”

The family of Anthony Harden says his death has not been forgotten at an event for District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

How the fatal shooting happened

Harden was shot and killed on Nov. 22 in the bedroom of his apartment at 120 Melville St. after the Fall River police received a domestic complaint from his girlfriend regarding an incident two days earlier.

Patrol officers Chelsea Campellone and Michael Sullivan were attempting to take Harden into custody, when two and a half minutes after they made contact him, he was shot twice by Campellone after he reportedly attacked Sullivan with a steak knife.

Justified shooting? DA report clears Fall River police in fatal shooting of Anthony Harden. Here's why

Harden was later pronounced dead at Saint Anne’s Hospital after EMTs rerouted the ambulance, which was originally headed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

At the time of the shooting, Harden had been awaiting trial set for December and under home confinement after an incident in 2019 where he and police were in a standoff for three and a half hours. Harden at the time was holding his 5-month-old daughter and a small sword. Harden put the sword down after police ordered him to.

Thomas M. Quinn at campaign kick off at White's Tuesday.



Harden family looking for answers

A month to the day of the fatal shooting, the district attorney’s office issued a report to the public that found the use of force shooting by Campellone was justified, and the two officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Harden’s family filed an open records request through their attorney, Howard Freidman, asking for any and all evidence found in the investigation, including interviews with the two officers and video from a home surveillance camera on the property.

'Denials are disingenuous': Family of Fall River man killed by police sues for report

The district attorney denied that request with the explanation that the investigation was not complete, although the preliminary report indicated that no other witnesses would be questioned and that, despite the pending toxicology report, the outcome of the investigation would likely not change.

Anthony Harden's brothers, Eric B. Mack and Antone Harden hug at a rally in Fall River's Britland Park to demand police transparency in the fatal police shooting of Anthony Harden.

The DA’s office said those investigatory materials in a criminal investigation were exempt from the public records statute, and release of photographs and other records “would create an unwarranted invasion of privacy.”

In their response to the records request, the DA’s office indicated that even after the completion of the investigation “many of the records would be exempt from the definition of public records request.”

A civil rights attorney with a specialty in police brutality litigation, Friedman doesn’t agree.

Anthony Harden: A Fall River man was killed in a police shooting. Here's what we know about him.

“The investigatory privilege doesn’t depend on whether the investigation is opened or closed,” said Friedman. “But even if the investigation is considered opened, they can’t just give a blanket denial because they say its investigatory privileged, which is exactly what they have done.”

On Monday, Quinn’s office filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit, and a hearing is not yet scheduled.

Bristol County District Attorney spokesman Gregg Miliote said that due to the pending litigation, the DA’s office cannot comment.

“However, we are nearing the end of the investigation into the death of Mr. Harden. When this investigation is complete — as we’ve previously stated — we will respond to the Harden family’s public records request. At that time, we will be releasing records related to the investigation into Mr. Harden’s death,” wrote Miliote in an email.

Miliote did not indicate what records would be made available to the Harden family and the public.

District Attorney says he's impartial: DA Quinn denies having a 'cozy relationship' with Fall River police in Anthony Harden case

A signholder at a rally in Fall River's Britland Park to demand police transparency in the fatal police shooting of Anthony Harden.

Who should investigate police involved deaths?

Sam Sutter, a former Fall River mayor and Bristol County District Attorney, said he now believes that law enforcement cases involving excessive force that leads to a death “should be done by an independent agency.”

Sutter said he feels strongly with the conclusion he came to after leaving the district attorney’s office and a sentiment he expressed to The Boston Globe a few years ago.

“If its local police involved shooting, then local district attorneys should not be investigating. I’ve thought a lot about it and whether that’s should be from a division of the attorney general’s office or from other district attorneys or a special prosecutor from another county heading up a team to investigate police involved shooting,” said Sutter.

He said it would be “extremely workable to have an independent agency because it doesn’t happen very often.”

