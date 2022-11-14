DA recommends charges in Erie crash that killed 79-year-old man, no charges in other fatals

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is recommending the filing of criminal charges in two recent car-pedestrian crashes in Erie, one of which killed a 79-year-old man.

No charges will be filed against anyone in several other fatal crashes that occurred in Erie County since December, the District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday following a recent review of accident cases.

Those accidents included an incident from December in which a 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus in east Erie.

In one of the cases that will be charged, prosecutors said charges including DUI and careless driving-unintentional death are expected to be filed by Erie police against the male driver of a Honda Civic that struck 79-year-old John Macadlo on the evening of March 5. The charges had not been docketed as of Friday.

According to Erie police, Macadlo was attempting to walk across West Eighth Street in the middle of the 1900 block, between Ohio Street and Delaware Avenue, when he was struck by the Honda Civic as it was heading east. Macadlo was then dragged by another vehicle that was traveling behind the Honda, investigators reported.

Macadlo was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

No charges will be filed against the other driver involved in the accident, according to the District Attorney's Office.

More:Coroner IDs pedestrian, 79, killed while crossing W. Eighth St. in Erie; death ruled accident

Charges filed in crash that hurt 3-year-old girl

The District Attorney's Office also announced that charges have been filed against an Erie woman in a vehicle-pedestrian accident on May 31 in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue in Erie that injured a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators said the child ran out onto Downing Avenue and was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox. The child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of a head injury.

More:Erie police seek witness aid in probe of car-pedestrian crash that injured 3-year-old girl

Story continues

The defendant in that case, Ashli E. Carmona-Feliciano, 30, faces a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, a misdemeanor count of DUI and four summary offenses. Erie police wrote in her criminal complaint that testing found levels of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, in her blood following the crash.

Carmona-Feliciano was arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, according to online court records.

No charges in other fatal accidents

Prosecutors also announced on Wednesday that they determined that no charges were warranted against anyone in four other recent traffic fatalities in Erie County. Those accidents:

On Dec. 21 at East 26th Street and East Avenue in Erie. Joshua Ortiz, 10, a third-grader at McKinley Elementary School, died after he was struck by an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus. Erie police said that Joshua ran across East 26th Street and apparently failed to see the approaching bus, which had the green light.

More:Coroner IDs boy who was fatally struck by bus while walking to school; district offers support

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has announced that no charges will be filed in a Dec. 21, 2021, traffic accident in which a 10-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus on East 26th Street at East Avenue in Erie.

On Feb. 10 in the 9400 block of Middle Road in Girard Township. Nancy J. Adams, 85, died after investigators said she was struck by a vehicle while running across the road after retrieving her mail from a mailbox, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

On April 20 on Interstate 79 near Interchange Road. Thomas S. Wesley, 61, of Erie, died after the moped he was driving south with insufficient lighting was struck by another southbound vehicle, according to state police.

More:Erie man killed when slow-moving moped struck by SUV along I-79 Wednesday night

On July 10 on Route 18 near Pennside Road in Conneaut Township. Michael W. Peterson, 33, of Albion was killed and two women were injured when their car crashed.

More:Albion man killed, 2 hurt in Conneaut Township in Erie region's 3rd fatal crash in 4 days

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: DA recommends charges in Erie crashes. Man killed, 3-year-old hurt