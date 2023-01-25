DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site

The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility.

Several agencies raided near the proposed facility site last week to clear the area of protesters who have been occupying the property for months.

As law enforcement moved in, officers found a man inside a tent in the woods. He was later identified as Manuel Teran

Officers gave verbal commands to the man to come out, but he did not comply. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he then shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. That’s when officers returned fire in self-defense, killing the man.

The proposed facility would take up an 85-acre plot off Key Road in DeKalb County.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said she was recusing her office from prosecuting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting and the death of Teran.

Boston said her decision was based on the county’s ongoing involvement with a multi-agency task force and also said it is “simply the right thing to do” and “avoids the appearance of any impropriety.”

She is also calling on a special prosecutor to be appointed for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the facility.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting, as it does with all officer-involved incidents throughout the state.

Activists and others have called for an independent investigation.

