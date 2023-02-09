UPDATE: DA releases names of 3 shot dead in murder-suicide

Feb. 9—A husband, wife, and 12-year-old child were found shot to death in an Andover home in the early hours of the morning Thursday.

Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda Robinson, 55, and their son, Sebastian Robinson, 12, were all found dead from gunshot wounds, according to a press release from Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.

At a press conference held at 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said a 911 call was made by someone inside the home just after 3:21 a.m., with officers arriving at the location in about five minutes. Two doors had to be broken down to get into the house at 48 Porter Road.

Representatives from Tucker's office wrote the incident "appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide."

Andrew Robinson's injuries appeared self-inflicted, according to the release.

Andover police and troopers assigned to Tucker's office are investigating the case.

Sebastian Robinson attended St. John's Preparatory School. Classes there have been canceled today.

Speaking at the press conference, Tucker added they were in the early stages of notifying next of kin.

Tucker also talked about the emotional toll responding to situations like these have on first responders.

"We are always concerned about their well being," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online at andovertownsman.com and in Friday's print edition of our sister paper, The Eagle-Tribune.