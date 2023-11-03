DA releases new photos of Lowell man wanted in death of woman whose body was found at Logan Airport

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has released new photos of the Lowell man wanted in the death of a missing Whitman woman whose body was found in a car at a Logan Airport garage on Wednesday night.

One of the two new photos of Kevin Kangethe was taken at Logan Airport on Wednesday, November 1 while the other is an RMV photo, the DA’s office says.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kangethe on Thursday after Massachusetts State Police troopers found the body of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu in a car at the airport’s Central Parking garage the night before.

Investigators believe Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya after ditching Mbitu’s body at Central Parking.

“We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt. We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Whitman police said that Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Monday. At some point after that, investigators believe she was murdered.

Kangethe and Mbitu knew each other and this homicide wasn’t a random act, detectives noted.

Mbitu’s heartbroken mother told Boston 25 News that she learned of her daughter’s death in the overnight hours.

“The entire family, everybody’s down,” her mother says. “I’m not myself right now. This is heartbreaking.”

Mbitu’s mother says that she believes the suspected killer is someone her daughter was dating, but says her daughter was trying to break things off with him.

