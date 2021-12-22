DA report says Fall River police justified in fatal shooting of Anthony Harden. Here's why

FALL RIVER — The fatal police shooting of Anthony Harden was justified, and was the result of Harden's violent attack on one of the officers who went to his Fall River apartment to investigate a domestic complaint on Nov. 22, according to a report issued Wednesday by District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III's office.

The 11-page report, completed by the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Bristol County DA's office details the events that led up to the shooting of Harden in his apartment at 120 Melville St. According to the report, Harden was shot two and a half minutes after the Fall River police officers arrived.

While the investigation is not closed, the report said at this time, after interviews of 20 civilian and law enforcement officials, the "facts and circumstances and applicable laws and policies are sufficient to report these findings and conclusions."

The Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III's office has issued it's report on the shooting death of Anthony Harden by a Fall River police officer.

The male and female officers went to the apartment to question Harden about an alleged attack on his girlfriend. While they were in his bedroom, the male officer was four to six feet away from Harden while they were questioning him. They believed he wasn't being cooperative so they informed him he would be placed under arrest. When the male officer started taking out his handcuffs, Harden grabbed something on his desk, later determined to be a knife and "suddenly and violently attacked the male officer with a knife, according to the report.

The female officer then shot Harden twice in his left side, to prevent serious injury or death to the male officer, the report states.

Due to the sudden and violent nature of Mr Harden attack, de-escalation tactics were not feasible based on all the circumstances, according to the report., which continued to say that the use of force was not excessive in preventing the officer from suffering serious bodily injury or death.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: DA's report: Fall River police shooting of Anthony Harden 'justified'