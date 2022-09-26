DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week.

Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to a domestic call on Hanover Street on the evening of Sept. 22 learned Pucci had allegedly kicked down the victim’s front door and punched her in the face. Police say Pucci then followed the victim to the bathroom, where he busted down that door and kicked two plastic bins at her body.

Pucci is said to have also stolen money from the victim’s wallet, in addition to making off with her apartment keys and son’s gaming console.

When Pucci later visited emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital, security staffers recognized him and called police.

Pucci is currently being held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

