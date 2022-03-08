DA reviewing hidden room child porn case for indictment

Mar. 7—DANVERS — The district attorney's office is reviewing the case against a Danvers psychologist charged with keeping hundreds of images of child pornography in a secret room in his apartment for indictment, a prosecutor said in court Monday.

Mark Ternullo, 68, is being held at the Middlesex Jail in Cambridge, unable to come up with $10,000 bail set by a judge last month following his arrest.

He appeared via video for a pretrial hearing in Salem District Court Monday, where also he told a judge he hasn't been able to hire a private attorney to represent him.

"I do feel because I lost my job, my license, and I was evicted from my apartment because of the situation," Ternullo told Judge Randy Chapman, before the judge interrupted him.

For now, Chapman said, he will allow a bar advocate, Mark Dewan, to continue to represent Ternullo. That ruling will remain in effect until Ternullo can be re-interviewed by a probation officer as to his finances.

Ternullo lived in an apartment at 4 Butler Ave. in Danvers for 23 years. New owners who purchased the apartment house last year had sent workers in to make repairs and update the bathroom, court papers say.

While ripping out a bathtub, a worker noticed what looked like a secret room, accessible only through a small door. He noticed an image that "didn't look right," he later told police, and called one of the owners.

She went down to take a look and then called police. Investigators say they found hundreds of what appeared to be images of children in sexual poses, superimposed on what are believed to be images of Ternullo.

Ternullo had worked as a child and family psychologist for more than two decades, including at schools in Gloucester and Methuen, and more recently had been offering online counseling during the pandemic.

State officials suspended Ternullo's license to practice psychology shortly after his arrest.

A status hearing is scheduled for April 4.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

