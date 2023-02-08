DA reviewing hundreds of charges connected to former trooper charged with sex crime

The District Attorney's Office has dismissed at least 100 cases connected to a former Gaston County state trooper who has been charged with a sex crime, and they have many more to review.

The trooper, Jeffrey Salyer, worked in Gaston County from October 2019 to May 2022, according to N.C. Highway Patrol. He transferred to Union County's Highway Patrol office last year.

He was arrested in late December and charged with solicitation of prostitution, crime against nature, and patronizing a place of prostitution.

According to a report filed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, police were called on Dec. 23, at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the 5800 block of Westpark Drive about a sexual assault.

No further information was released.

District Attorney Travis Page said that among the cases involving Salyer that have been dismissed are around 80 cases in which people were charged with driving while impaired.

"We have approximately an additional 350 cases to consider," Page said.

