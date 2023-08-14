DA: Ridgecrest man stabbed girlfriend 10 times with ice ax, sexually touched her corpse

Aug. 14—A Ridgecrest man repeatedly stabbed his 1-month girlfriend with an ice ax and then sexually touched her dead body, according to a prosecutor's opening statements Monday.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse in the death of Katie Pham, 21. Pham was found with her clothes pulled off her body in a garage at Gunnarsson's stepfather's house.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe told jurors she will raise questions about all the evidence and told them sympathy shouldn't sway their deliberations. She warned them many gruesome pictures will be displayed but they shouldn't jump to a conclusions.

Gunnarsson and Pham began dating in April 2021, said Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen. However, they had an argument and Gunnarrsson removed Pham's belongings from his apartment, she said.

As he was dropping off Pham's belongings, he saw a man at Katie's house and became angry, Allen said.

But the couple seemed to make up and went to Gunnarsson's stepfather's house. Painters were operating heavy machinery and thought they heard screaming, but weren't sure because of the loud noise, Allen said.

Pham never made it out of the stepfather's garage. Blood stained the floor where she was dragged and she was stabbed by an ice ax 10 times, Allen said.

This article will be updated.

