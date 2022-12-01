DA Rosales no-show for hearing on Walmart shooting gag order violation

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was a no show for a hearing on alleged violations of a gag order in the Walmart mass shooting cases and that has prompted the judge to threaten her with possible arrest.

Judge Sam Medrano Jr. of the 409th District Court called another hearing Thursday. If Rosales does not appear, Medrano said he would issue a writ of attachment, forcing her to be in attendance or face criminal penalties.

Rosales and Medrano have had a history of conflict since July 1. Her office attempted to remove Medrano from the Walmart mass shooting cases. Rosales' office claimed Medrano had a bias against her and used a status hearing in the Walmart case to embarrass her in front of the media.

Though hours of testimony were heard on Nov. 30, Medrano's only finding of the day was that "at no time since July 1 was any member of the Hoffmann family" in violation of his gag order. Medrano issued that gag order.

The finding means Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, widow of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann, her son Thomas Hoffmann and other members of the Hoffmann family, are cleared of any wrongdoing related to the gag order.

Attorney Justin Underwood, appointed by Medrano to represent the family, is no longer involved in the mass shooting case. Underwood filed a report on Oct. 6 of his findings, which was largely the foundation for Wednesday's hearing.

Appearing on behalf of the state was Keith Vance, who joined the El Paso District Attorney's Office just three months ago. He appeared disheveled by the responsibility of suddenly litigating in a hearing related to such a high-profile case.

Keith Vance, who has been with the El Paso District Attorney's Office for just three months, was called on to represent the state Wednesday during a hearing on violations to the July gag order issued in the Walmart mass shooting case.

Like Rosales, former Assistant El Paso District Attorney Curtis Cox was also ordered to appear Wednesday – but was late to the hearing. Nearly three hours into the hearing, in a surprise to a courtroom filled with county employees and attorneys, Cox suddenly appeared.

He was immediately sworn in as a witness to testify in the hearing.

Cox was the lead prosecutor assigned to the Walmart case before he resigned in November.

Represented by attorney Robin Norris, Cox responded to eight questions the same way: "On the advice of counsel... I am invoking my right under the Fifth Amendment."

Cox was not going to answer any of the defense team's questions regarding his efforts to avoid being served for the hearing and his involvement in efforts to intimidate the Hoffmann family, as alleged in Underwood's ad litem report.

Rosales announced earlier this week that she plans to resign as DA two years into her four-year term. She has yet to submit her resignation letter to Gov. Greg Abbott. In a draft of that letter, Rosales states she plans to step down effective at 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

If that happens, another case to remove Rosales from office will be dismissed, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal stated in a prepared statement issued Nov. 28.

Rosales, a Democrat, is the first woman to hold the area's chief law enforcement position. She has alleged she is the target of political enemies and some local media outlets.

In late August, after a petition to remove her from office was filed, she issued a statement saying: "These types of attacks have taken place since the first day the first female District Attorney in the history of El Paso took office. Never has there been so much hateful rhetoric or tactics used against any predecessor."

Rosales was elected in 2020 and took office in January 2021, replacing Jaime Esparza, who retired after three decades as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

After noisy opposition from the defense, Barry Dickey appeared as an expert witness for the state with about 30 years of experience in forensic audio and video analysis and voice identification. Dickey was called to testify on recordings made by the Hoffmann family of Vinton Municipal Court Judge Roger Rodriguez, who the Hoffmanns believed was working for the District Attorney's Office.

Though he testified that all three recordings contained "anomalies," parts where there were starts and stops or changes in volume or background noise, he ultimately conceded that such recording shifts could have been someone pausing the recording or moving from one room to another.

When asked by Medrano if the recordings showed evidence of human tampering, as was alleged by the state, Dickey said he did not believe there was.

Underwood was then allowed to call Thomas Hoffmann, who detailed how Rodriguez and his wife, Anne, used Valdez's phone to author emails to the media in violation of Medrano's gag order. Underwood noted the media list the emails went out to was a replica of the District Attorney's list.

Hoffmann testified that Rosales had introduced Rodriguez as a member of her team after a July 1 hearing. From then on, he would be a mainstay in the Hoffmanns' life.

Hoffmann detailed meetings with Rodriguez and his wife at Stanton House Hotel, where he would tell "stories of conspiracies," such as how "a millionaire contractor from El Paso" was behind the Aug. 3, 2019, massacre. He testified that Rodriguez instructed the family not to correspond with the court or attend hearings as Cox filed a continuance motion over being unable to contact the family.

Hoffmann also stated that he has talked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) about the situation with Rosales, Cox and Rodriguez.

Private Investigator Jose Aguilar testified about his efforts to serve Rosales, Cox and Rodriguez for the hearing, including 25 hours of surveillance on Rosales' home. Aguilar said he has served subpoenas on public servants before but never seen them go to such lengths to avoid it.

