DA rules officer involved shooting was justified

Mar. 30—Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were justified in firing their weapons at a suspect following a domestic disturbance near Cambridge Springs earlier this month, according to Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.

The two troopers were fired upon outside a home at 22651 Pendleton Drive in Cambridge Township around 10:30 p.m. March 9.

Police had been called to the residence for a domestic disturbance and were speaking with the alleged woman victim outside of the home at the time.

The investigation found one of the two troopers was walking outside the home when he was fired upon by Shawn Ruhl, who was located inside the residence, DiGiacomo said in a statement this morning.

The trooper and a second trooper then returned gun fire toward the residence and took cover, according to the investigation.

While the two troopers were attempting to check on the welfare of Shawn Ruhl, Ruhl then fired on the troopers a second time, according to the investigation.

The troopers again returned fire.

Ruhl subsequently barricaded himself inside the home, police said. Police then activated the Special Emergency Response Team to aid in removing him from the residence. Police later discovered Ruhl deceased inside the home.

Ruhl's death was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted 9-mm gunshot wound from a firearm found inside the Ruhl home, according to the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

Pursuant to the Crawford County Office of District Attorney Officer Involved Shooting Policy, the shooting incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police troopers stationed at a barracks different from the Meadville barracks of the two troopers involved.

The names of the two troopers involved are not being released by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

DiGiacomo said she has reviewed the entire investigative report, including audio/video recordings, witness statements, a preliminary autopsy report and ballistics reports. DiGiacomo said she also reviewed the applicable laws regarding justification and a police officer's use of force in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"Based upon all of the aforementioned information, I have determined that the troopers were justified in firing their weapons towards the residence from where Mr. Ruhl was firing," DiGiacomo said. "The evidence supports their belief that they were acting in self-defense, in defense of each other and in defense of the alleged victim. The evidence supports their belief that they, as well as the alleged victim, were in danger of death or serious bodily injury as a result of Mr. Ruhl's actions."

