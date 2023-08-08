DA: Salem man facing murder charge in connection with woman’s disappearance

A Salem man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of a woman.

Pablo Vicente, 33, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court on a charge of murder, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Salem police on Monday received a report that the woman in question had been harmed and state police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office ultimately developed further evidence of foul play, leading to Vicente’s arrest, authorities said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time because her family hasn’t been notified.

Authorities were continuing their search for her body early Tuesday morning.

Tucker said his office will provide more information as it develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW