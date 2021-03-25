The new DA: Sam Sanguedolce

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Mar. 25—Sam Sanguedolce never expected to one day become district attorney of Luzerne County, but Thursday he gets sworn in as the county's chief prosecutor.

Sanguedolce said being a prosecutor is not a job most attorneys desire because they could make more money in the private sector, but for people like him it's a "calling" to protect and serve their community, county and nation.

"You can't measure everything by the amount of money you make. There's a value in liking what you do," Sanguedolce said Wednesday. "Criminal prosecutors are unique."

The 44-year-old will be sworn in Thursday after three-term district attorney Stefanie Salavantis steps down to pursue a run for Luzerne County judge.

Sanguedolce has been the first assistant district attorney since Salavantis took office in 2012. He headlined the prosecution team that convicted Hugo Selenski of double murder in 2015, a conviction that sentenced the notorious killer to life in prison.

"To finally be able to look at those families and be able to tell them Selenski was never going to get out of prison, it was a point in your life that defines the job you do," Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce grew up in the Greater Pittston Area, the grandson of Italian immigrants. His father is a retired union electrician and his mother is a retired teacher's aide.

He was a full-time assistant district attorney for several years before moving to part time after he joined a law firm in 2005.

When Salavantis was elected district attorney and offered him the first assistant job in 2012, Sanguedolce said he couldn't refuse.

During the last few weeks, the process to replace Salavantis was unclear. However, Gov. Tom Wolf promptly signed into law this week a bill that mandated that the first assistant district attorney assumes the job when a district attorney's office becomes vacant.

Local police heralded the appointment of Sanguedolce, saying he's always been an ally.

Even defense attorneys, like prominent lawyer Frank Nocito, had kind words to say.

"Sam Sanguedolce is a superb prosecutor. He is very bright and practical and he has an excellent grasp of the issues facing the community," Nocito said. "I have a deep respect for his willingness to consider all aspects of an issue and then to do what he believes to be right, fair and just. Sam Sanguedolce will be an excellent district attorney."

Salavantis said the office will be left in good hands with Sanguedolce.

"His experience as a prosecutor and passion for what he did was something that stood out when I was choosing my first assistant. He cares so much about the community. He will fight tooth and nail for our community," Salavantis said. "He has dedicated the majority of his career to public service. That's where his passion lies."

Nanticoke police Chief Mike Roke said Sanguedolce was always easy to deal with and promptly responded to questions.

"He's certainly qualified. Sam's approachable. He has a good reputation. He's been in office for a long time. I think there will be a seamless transition," Roke said.

Hanover Twp. police Chief Al Walker said he admired Sanguedolce's work ethic from two perspectives. In addition to being first assistant district attorney of Luzerne County, Sanguedolce also served as solicitor for Hanover Twp.

"I look forward to working with him to make sure law enforcement provides responsible and professional services to the residents of Luzerne County and I'm sure under his leadership that is what will happen," Walker said.

Former Luzerne County District Attorney Jackie Musto Carroll, who supervised Sanguedolce during her tenure, said he'll be a good district attorney.

"He has a lot of experience and I know he'll do well. Sam is very qualified for the job. Sam has a good resume. Being first assistant has taught him how to manage the office," Musto Carroll said.

Police unions also saluted Sanguedolce's accession to the district attorney's post.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 43, which represents the area's state troopers, said Sanguedolce's appointment will be a "seamless transition."

"We have worked with him for many years and we look forward to continuing to work with him," members said in a statement.

Kingston police officer Sam Blaski, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 36, which represents local municipal officers, said Sanguedolce was the "perfect person" for the job.

"He has been nothing but great. He's always there for an answer. He's always punctual. He is always available," Blaski said. "He's a normal person to deal with. He listens and gives you a fair answer."

