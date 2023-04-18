DA says Brunswick rape case involved 15 hours of torture

Apr. 18—A 14-year-old minor who Brunswick police say was raped during a home invasion by a homeless man was held against her will and tortured for 15 hours, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said Monday.

He was speaking at a press conference with Glynn County police on another matter when he revealed the details about the sexual assault incident that occurred March 25. Higgins was speaking about a case that he said had taken up more resources than necessary because of misinformation on social media. Those resources, he said, should have been going to more important cases like the rape case.

"I'm not angry about the case, but it has taken an inordinate amount of time of both investigative resources and prosecution resources when very serious crimes have also been committed," Higgins said during the press conference on the Trent Lehrkamp case. "We've had a 14-year-old juvenile brutally raped and tortured for about 15 hours in the city."

Higgins was referring to the case against Troy Rogers III, a homeless man who is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Albany Street on March 25 and raping a minor. He remains in Glynn County Detention Center on charges of home invasion and rape.

Higgins did not elaborate further, but a police report from the Brunswick Police Department said that officers were called to Southeast Georgia Hospital in reference to a sexual assault when they learned of the incident.

The mother of the minor told officers that her daughter had been at the apartment around 2-3 p.m. that day when a man came to the front door and said he was owed $20. Her daughter tried to give him $20 to make him leave "but he stated that he wanted something worth $20 of value from the house," the report said.

At that point, according to the report, he forced his way into the apartment armed with a baseball bat and raped the minor.

Brunswick Police Det. Carla Futch continues to investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Futch at 912-279-2641, call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516 or email tips to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.