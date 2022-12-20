DA says Larimer County deputy who fatally shot armed man after chase was legally justified

A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man armed with a knife following a high-speed chase in October was legally justified in his use of force, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin determined.

McLaughlin also determined a second deputy was justified in hitting the man with his gun when the man tried to get up after he was shot.

McLaughlin made the determination after reviewing the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team's investigation into the deputies' use of force. That investigation includes body camera footage from the deputies involved and other reports taken by CIRT investigators. McLaughlin shared his decision in a letter published Monday.

The incident began at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 21, when a deputy located a vehicle the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force had under surveillance in the area just south of Johnson's Corner on the Interstate 25 frontage road, according to McLaughlin's decision letter summarizing his review of the incident. The drug task force asked deputies to stop the vehicle and warned that its female passenger was known to carry a gun and transport fentanyl.

The deputy who located the vehicle attempted to stop it, but the driver fled northbound on the frontage road at approximately 100 mph, according to McLaughlin's decision letter.

Deputies attempted two Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers, but they were not successful. Investigators say the driver drove over a roundabout and continued southbound into a field where the vehicle got stuck and stopped.

According to McLaughlin's letter, the three deputies involved in the pursuit told the driver and female passenger to put their hands out the window, and the female passenger complied. The male driver, later identified as Christopher Roldan, "exited the driver's door and ran towards deputies with a knife in his raised hand," McLaughlin stated in his decision letter. He did not comply with deputies' demands to stop and drop the knife.

The female passenger later told CIRT investigators Roldan said he couldn't stop when the first deputy attempted to pull him over, and that he didn't care if he was killed right before getting out the car. She told investigators she knew he had a pocket knife and wasn't carrying any other weapons, according to McLaughlin's letter.

As the man continued toward deputies, deputy Steven Fay shot at Roldan twice, hitting him once in the stomach, McLaughlin said. Roldan then attempted to get up, and Sgt. Josiah Thiemann hit him once in the side of the head with his rifle, and Roldan fell back on the ground.

Fay later told CIRT investigators he was afraid Roldan intended on stabbing him in the neck based on how he was holding the knife.

The deputies can be heard saying in their body camera footage that they saw the knife next to Roldan after he was shot, McLaughlin said. The knife was about 7 1/2 inches long, according the CIRT report McLaughlin reviewed; a photo of the knife with a scale was included in McLaughlin's letter.

A civilian family member participating in a ride-along with Thiemann at the time told CIRT investigators that he saw Roldan run "straight toward us" with a knife, "like a folding knife," according to McLaughlin's letter.

Deputies placed Roldan in handcuffs and provided medical care until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital. Roldan died from the gunshot injury the following day, Oct. 22, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office determined that Theimann hitting Roldan with his gun did not contribute to his death.

Five suspected fentanyl pills and ledgers investigators say are commonly used by drug dealers to track payments were found in the vehicle. No other weapons were found in the vehicle.

Roldan had four active warrants for his arrest at the time of his death for drug possession and false reporting, according to McLaughlin's letter.

McLaughlin's full letter can be found online at larimer.gov/da/community-relations.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: DA: Use of force justified for deputy who fatally shot man in Johnstown