Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
A death investigation began around 7 p.m. that night after deputies were called to Dobys Bridge Road not far from Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
ALSO READ: Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
The body of Michael Aaron Ingraham, 55, of New York, may have been there for a few days, the coroner’s office said.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, authorities said.
Deputies said the public is not in any immediate danger.
No further information was released.
VIDEO: Arrest made after suspect fires gunshot at officers, leads them on pursuit into Fort Mill