Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says

A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.

A death investigation began around 7 p.m. that night after deputies were called to Dobys Bridge Road not far from Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.

The body of Michael Aaron Ingraham, 55, of New York, may have been there for a few days, the coroner’s office said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, authorities said.

Deputies said the public is not in any immediate danger.

No further information was released.

