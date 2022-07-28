DA says murder probe 'mishandled,' faults Harlingen Police Department

Jul. 28—BROWNSVILLE — A "mishandled" Harlingen Police Department investigation stopped the Cameron County District Attorney's Office from trying a man charged with capital murder, District Attorney Luis Saenz stated Wednesday.

Jose Isaias Soto Martinez faced a capital murder charge in the March 2021 stabbing death of Eric Armstrong, 63, of Harlingen.

On Tuesday, Soto Martinez, who was accused of killing Armstrong during an attempted robbery, entered into a plea agreement, Saenz said. Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

On Wednesday, Saenz stated the Harlingen Police Department "mishandled" the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Larry Moore, the police department's spokesman, said Police Chief Michael Kester was reviewing Saenz's statement.

In his statement, Saenz stated he has met with Kester to correct problems identified during the investigation's review.

'Mishandled' investigation

"It is unfortunate that we were unable to try the case of Jose Isaias Soto Martinez to verdict," Saenz stated. "The investigation by the Harlingen police was mishandled."

Saenz stated evidence called into question the testimony of two Harlingen police officers "instrumentally" involved in the case.

"In addition, three photo lineups were mishandled by the officers involved thereby calling into doubt the identification of the culprit," he stated. "Relevant videos and photographs that we were not advised existed until in the middle of trial were lost. Supplemental reports were not completed and forensic lab testing was never completed or followed up on. We made every effort to overcome all these problems. However, halfway through the trial we realized we had no choice but to enter into a plea agreement with the defendant, thereby securing some prison time."

Jurors also questioned the police department's investigation, Saenz stated.

"We spoke to the jury after they were excused by the court," he stated. "Coincidentally, seven of them were from Harlingen and they expressed similar if not stronger concerns about the handling of the investigation by HPD."

Story continues

Requesting police correct problems

Saenz said he has requested Kester and high-ranking department officials correct problems found as a result of the investigation.

"I have personally met with the chief of police and members of his command staff and expressed my concerns and issues raised by this case," Saenz stated. "Our discussion has led to changes already being undertaken to rectify these issues. So moving forward we ensure we are able to secure justice for the victims of the crimes investigated by the Harlingen Police Department."

Background

In March 2021, Harlingen police officers arrested Soto Martinez, then 54, accused of stabbing Armstrong several times during an attempted robbery in the 1900 block of East Van Buren Avenue.

A month later, a Cameron County grand jury indicted Soto Martinez on one count of capital murder by terror/threat and one count of murder enhancement.

The indictment alleged Soto Martinez stabbed Armstrong "multiple times and the defendant was then and there in the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of robbery of Eric Armstrong."