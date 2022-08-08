DA says tweet, travel records show Giuliani capable of appearing before grand jury

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a Superior Court judge to dismiss former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s request to continue his hearing in front of a special purpose grand jury.

The grand jury is looking into election interference in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani had served as an attorney to former President Donald Trump. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury Tuesday.

Giuliani had filed a motion to have the appearance continued after he submitted doctor’s notes dated Aug. 2, 2022 saying he was “not yet cleared for travel” due to a “recent invasive procedure” and that his status would be reevaluated in four weeks.

Willis said evidence suggests that Giuliani has traveled outside of New York since after his procedure.

The DA pointed to a tweet from Aug. 1 that where Giuliani says, “Having fun in #603 with the best entertainment reporter @conlin_lauren.”

Having fun in #603 with the best entertainment reporter ⁦@conlin_lauren⁩ pic.twitter.com/fLNHLSHjab — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 1, 2022

The 603 area code is in New Hampshire.

Also entered into evidence is a letter from Fulton Count Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten to Giuliani’s attorney, saying “We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly.”

That letter also said, “We expect to see you client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta.”

Willis also said her office had obtained records showing Giuliani purchased airline tickets to Rome and Zurich for travel dates after his medical procedure.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani for the day.

Willis opened an investigation early last year, and a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request.

Last month she filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates, including Giuliani. Because they don’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process that involves getting a judge in the state where they live to order them to appear.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta.

In the petition for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identified him as both a personal attorney for Trump and a lead attorney for his campaign.

She wrote that he and others presented a Georgia state Senate subcommittee with a video recording of election workers that Giuliani alleged showed them producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

Within 24 hours of that hearing on Dec. 3, 2020, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video and said that it had found that no voter fraud had taken place at the site. Nevertheless, Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using that debunked video, Willis wrote.

Evidence shows that Giuliani’s appearance and testimony at the hearing “was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition says.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

