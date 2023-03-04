DA says Wichita officer who hit, pepper sprayed youth at roller rink acted in self-defense

The Wichita officer seen hitting a teenage boy on a video that led to community outcry will not be prosecuted, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday.

Bennett said it was clearly self-defense since the boy hit the officer in the back of the head while that officer and another tried to detain his girlfriend.

The boy would face some consequences, but less severe than the misdemeanor battery of an officer that would be expected from the incident, Bennett said. Any consequences for the girl would be handled through “other channels,” he said.

The officer could still face discipline within the department.

Bennett said there were extenuating circumstances involving the girl that he couldn’t speak about that would have elevated the encounter she and her boyfriend had with police. For that reason, the consequences for the boy and girl are not going through the typical route, he said.

LaWanda Deshazer, who is an advisor to the NAACP youth council and was speaking as a community advocate, said she’s glad the juveniles would not be left with a record that will follow them the rest of their lives, but she’s still disappointed in the situation.

“There have been too many incidents of police (and) physical interaction with citizens,” she said.

What happened

The girl, then 15, was originally asked to leave after her boyfriend, then 16, wasn’t allowed into Roller City because they didn’t have his size skates.

“She had a verbal and pretty emotional reaction to this,” Bennett said. “Made some threatening comment. Made some disruptive comments. She was asked to leave the facility.”

That’s when an altercation happened between her and off-duty Wichita officers working security at the roller rink. As two of the three officers tried to detain her, the boy hit a male officer in the back of the head, he said.

A video from a phone then captured what happened next.

The video starts with the male officer tackling the teenage boy while the female officer grappled with the teenage girl.

The male officer threw two punches while he was on top of the boy on the ground. Bennett said he missed with the first punch but hit the boy with the second. They both got to their feet and the officer shoved the boy against a wall, then flung him across the lobby.

As they squared off, the officer drew a can of pepper spray and sprayed it at the boy. The video clip ends abruptly at that point with the boy still on his feet and the girl on the ground, subdued by the female officer.

The Wichita police officer who hit the boy was put on desk duty.

Chief Joseph Sullivan, who started in late November and just before the New Year’s Eve incident, has not said much about the incident. During Friday’s news conference, he said he would wait until the department has completed its internal investigation at an unknown date. Sullivan said he would then make a statement and take questions from the media.

