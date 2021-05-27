DA: Schenectady hospital worker who 'sexted' 15yo patient sentenced to 10 years' probation in Niskayuna case

Brian Lee, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

May 27—A former hospital technician who prosecutors said used his job to gain a 15-year-old girl's trust and then texted sexually explicit images to her was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Pacheco first met the victim while working as a technician at Ellis Hospital, where prosecutors said he gained her trust.

Alex Pacheco, 46, will also be required to register as a sex offender the next 20 years.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor on March 29, and Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Pacheco Tuesday.

A full order of protection was issued on behalf of the teen for the next 10 years, and if Pacheco violates the terms of his probation he will face a maximum sentence of 2-1/3 years to 7 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The girl's mother provided a powerful and moving victim impact statement.

The investigation that led to Pacheco's arrest began when the girl's family notified Niskayuna Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Twitty. Pacheco confessed to Twitty about the sexually inappropriate messages. The child's disclosure and defendant's confession were corroborated by cell phone records.

Pacheco engaged in a sexual inappropriate texting relationship with the teen after she was released from the hospital.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John J. Carson. Pacheco is represented by the Schenectady County Public Defender's Office.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside

    Stripped of benefits, some former prisoners are forced to rely on charity. Chandan KhannaA/AFP via Getty Images)Around 600,000 people are released annually from the U.S.‘s sprawling prisons network. Many face considerable barriers as a result of their convictions when it comes to essentials in life, like getting a job or a home. It can even be harder to feed themselves. Formerly incarcerated people are twice as likely to suffer food insecurity as the general population, with 1 in 5 ex-prisoners finding it difficult to obtain regular, nutritious meals. A 2013 survey of recently released prisoners came up with an even more stark finding: More than 90% were food insecure. Of the more than 100 formerly incarcerated people included in that study, 37% reported that they did not eat anything for a whole day at one point in the previous month. Lifelong ban on benefits Compounding the problem is that some formerly incarcerated persons are denied access to parts of the U.S.’s life-sustaining social safety. Twenty-five years ago, Congress passed a bill that imposed lifetime bans on convicted drug felons’ receiving Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – two federal programs aimed at alleviating the effects of poverty and food insecurity among Americans. A number of states have since opted out of the ban. But 27 still have modified versions, often requiring that people with a drug conviction submit to drug testing or meet other eligibility criteria before they can receive SNAP payments. One state, South Carolina, still has the full ban in place. The Biden administration recently announced its intention to change this. Included in the US$1.8 trillion American Families Plan is a provision to “facilitate re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals through SNAP eligibility.” As scholars who research food security among marginalized populations, we believe the current federal policy is inconsistent with the need to support reentry for formerly incarcerated people. As the proposed American Families plan notes, the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately affects Black Americans. It also is a major barrier to rehabilitation and increases the chances of recidivism among recently released prisoners. Victims in the war on drugs The idea of banning drug felons from public assistance started during the push to reform welfare in the 1990s. It followed years of media reports and conservative politicians demonizing people who received food and cash benefits in addition to low-rent housing. Recipients were characterized as lazy and unwilling to work, giving rise to stories of “welfare queens” living off handouts in low-income public housing. Meanwhile, “war on drugs” policies popularized during the Nixon and Reagan administrations conditioned an American public to more punitive conditions for those convicted of drug offenses. Such “tough on crime” policies culminated in the signing of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994. That legislation, drafted by then-Sen. Joe Biden, resulted in a swelling of the U.S. prison network. It imposed longer sentences on violent and drug offenses and brought in the the “three strikes” rule that saw mandatory life imprisonment for a third violent offense conviction. The ban on SNAP payments for those found guilty of drug offenses came two years later in the innocuous-sounding Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The provision, inserted in the bill by Texas Republican Sen. Phil Gramm, asserted that any individual convicted of a drug felony would not be eligible for “benefits under the food stamp program” or cash through TANF. Arguing his point in Congress, Gramm explained: “If we are serious about our drug laws, we ought not to give people welfare benefits who are violating the nation’s drug laws.” The ban likely affected the lives of a huge number of people in the U.S. Around 20 million people have a felony conviction in the U.S. In 2020, around 20% of the 2.3 million incarcerated people had been convicted for a drug charge. This includes an increasing number of women. Studies have shown that SNAP reduces the likelihood of being food insecure by 30%. It is also associated with improved health and reduced health care costs. And for formerly incarcerated people, there are also other benefits. If the aim of the 1996 ban was to reduce the chances of re-offending, then evidence suggests the opposite is true. A 2016 study of the effects of a modified version of the ban in Florida found that it increased recidivism. “The increase is driven by financially motivated crimes, suggesting that the cut in benefits causes ex-offenders to return to crime to make up for the lost transfer income,” the author concluded. Meanwhile, a 2013 study of formerly incarcerated people and HIV risk behaviors found that those who reported going a whole day without eating at one point in the previous month were more likely to also report using heroin or cocaine before sex, or exchanging sex for money. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Supporting ex-prisoners, and their families The burden of the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately fell on Black Americans. For years, Black drug offenders have been the principal targets in the “war on drugs.” Black Americans are more than five times as likely to be incarcerated as white Americans. This is not because Black Americans use more drugs than their white counterparts. Recent data indicates that drug consumption among Black Americans is similar to or sometimes less than that of their white counterparts. This racial gap in incarceration rates for drugs offenses will likely mean Black Americans have been affected by lifelong bans on SNAP payments at a greater rate. And it adds an additional burden on not only formerly incarcerated people, but also their families. As the Biden administration noted in calling for the ban to be revoked: “SNAP is a critical safety net for many individuals as they search for employment to support themselves and their families.” The unfairness of the ban has increasingly been acknowledged by individual states that have opted out from imposing it – 22 states and D.C. to date. But barriers remain, with some states requiring drug treatment, drug testing and parole compliance to enable eligibility. Even if the lifelong ban on formerly incarcerated people’s receiving benefits is revoked at a federal level, food insecurity in the U.S. will no doubt remain a problem – and one that continues to disproportionately affect Black Americans. But doing so will remove at least one barrier to the successful reintegration into society of members of America’s vast prison network.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Margaret Lombe, Boston College and Von Nebbitt, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutionsMore people are dying in American prisons – here’s how they face the end of their lives The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Everything at stake in the hunt for COVID-19’s origins

    The theory that the virus came from a lab — once dismissed as a conspiracy — could have enormous implications on science, politics and China's place in the world if it's proven true.

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

    President Joe Biden has signed dozens of executive orders in his first months in office, highlighting his agenda and reversing Trump-era policies.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland. "We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference.

  • Only a tiny proportion of Peloton customers will return their recalled treadmills despite safety concerns, a new survey suggests

    Peloton recalled the $4,295 Tread+ and $2,495 Tread following reports that a child died during use - but some customers are keeping the machines.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • 'There's not one Scrooge McDuck, there's a lot of them': The Sackler family's sprawling wealth became the focus of a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy hearing

    The Sacklers, the family that founded OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, are estimated to be worth $11 billion.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says he 'respectfully disagreed' with mother of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick on a January 6 commission

    Gladys Sicknick visited Capitol Hill to urge Senate Republicans to support a commission that would investigate the deadly riot.

  • An Idaho woman accused of killing her kids in 'doomsday' couple case has been found unfit to stand trial

    A psychological evaluation determined that Lori Vallow was "not competent to proceed" with a trial on first-degree murder charges.

  • Vivica Fox responds to 50 Cent’s girlfriend after saying rapper ‘love of my life’

    In a recent Instagram exchange, Vivica Fox responded to 50 Cent‘s girlfriend after saying in an interview that the rapper was “the love of her life.” In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Vivica Fox opened up about her high-profile relationship with 50 Cent back in the day.

  • Trump, Giuliani urge judge to throw out Democrats' Capitol riot lawsuit

    Giuliani's use of the phrase "trial by combat" during the rally that preceded the riot referred to future legal challenges, not anything happening at the Capitol, his lawyer said.

  • The San Jose shooting suspect's ex-wife says he fantasized about killing his colleagues more than 15 years ago

    Cecilia Nelms was married to Samuel Cassidy, the San Jose shooting suspect, for about a decade until they divorced in 2005.