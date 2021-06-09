DA: Schenectady man charged in May Mont Pleasant slashing that preceded shots fired

Jun. 9—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested in connection with a May slashing in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood that preceded shots being fired, authorities said.

Shameil D. McCoy, 24, of Catherine Street, was arrested last week and charged with one count of first-degree assault.

McCoy is accused of coming up behind the victim in the 900 block of Crane Street just before 6:30 p.m. May 17 and then using a sharp object to slice the victim's face. The slashing left the victim with a several-inch-long gash, prosecutor Kyle Petit said.

The shots fired then came after that, Petit said, when the slashing victim turned and chased after the man believed to be McCoy and an associate.

As the victim gave chase, the associate was caught on street surveillance video turning and firing at the chasing victim. No one was injured in that portion of the incident, Petit said.

Street surveillance video is also cited in as part of the basis for the assault count lodged against McCoy, according to the allegations filed in court.

The incident is not believed to have been random, Petit said.

The slashing victim then ended up near the corner of Pleasant Street and Fourth Avenue, where first responders treated him and took him on to Albany Medical Center for treatment, according to information at the scene last month.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the shots fired, Petit said.

McCoy was arraigned and ordered held on $37,500 bail. He remained held Wednesday.