DA: Schenectady man convicted of predatory sexual assault against child; Faces up to 25-life

Nov. 21—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man has been convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child, Schenectady County District Attorney officials said.

He now faces up to 25 years to life in state prison at his sentencing later.

Joshua McCarty, 30, of Schenectady was convicted Thursday after a jury trial in Schenectady County Court.

The jury found McCarty engaged in sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 4 and 6, between December 2017 and June 2019, officials said. He was arrested in June 2019.

The investigation began when the child came forward and disclosed the sexual abuse by McCarty.

McCarty then, in a statement given to city police Det. Matthew Thorne of the Schenectady Police Department Youth Aid Bureau, admitted to three acts of sexual conduct with the child during that time, officials said.

In a statement, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney said the outcome was only possible due to the combined efforts of many people, including Thorne, Albany Medical Center nurse Kim Houlihan, who examined the child and reported what the child said to her, the trial team led by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremante-Pelham and "ultimately and most important a very brave child who told the jury what happened to her."

"These cases are very difficult and we often offer some leniency to these defendants in order to spare a child from having to testify," Carney said. "We did so in this case as well. The flip side of that coin is that when a defendant exercises his right to a trial, knowing the evidence against him, including in this case his prior admissions to police, after conviction he should have no expectation of leniency for his despicable crimes."

McCarty is to be sentenced later.

