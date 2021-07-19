DA: Schenectady man sentenced to 15 years in repeated child rape case; Case involved 13yo victim

Jul. 19—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison in a case where he repeatedly raped a 13-year-old child, Schenectady County District Attorney's officials said.

The case also included allegations he requested a third party to pay the child victim money to drop the charges, prosecutors said.

Joshua Vasquez, now 27, pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of second-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, felonies, along with fourth-degree criminal solicitation, a misdemeanor.

The May guilty pleas resolved two indictments against him where he faced a total of 24 charges, prosecutors said.

Vasquez was accused of engaging in multiple sex acts with the 13-year-old, who was known to him, in April and May 2019 at two separate locations in Schenectady, prosecutors said.

One location was her family's residence, while the other was a vacant apartment that Vasquez broke into for the purpose of sexual contact with the child, prosecutors said.

Vasquez was also accused of providing the child marijuana and engaging in a pattern of physical violence against the child, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in June 2019 and held at the Schenectady County Jail. Then, in December 2019, he directed the third party to locate the child and provide a cash payment to her to get her and her family to drop the charges, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by members of Schenectady County Child Protective Services and Schenectady Police Det. Matthew Thorne.

The child's disclosures were corroborated by statements made by Vasquez to Thorne in a recorded interview, prosecutors said. Forensic evidence then further corroborated the child's disclosures.

Assistant Schenectady County District Attorney John J. Carson prosecuted. Vasquez was represented by attorney Mark Sacco.