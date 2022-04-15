DA: Schenectady man sentenced on child pornography possession counts

Apr. 15—SCHENECTADY — A city man was sentenced Friday to up to 12 years in prison after admitting earlier to possessing child pornography, Schenectady County District Attorney's officials said.

Edmund Poole, 27, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty earlier to four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, felonies.

He was sentenced Friday to a total term of 4 to 12 years in prison.

He admitted in February that he possessed four separate images of children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual conduct, prosecutors said. He possessed them from December 2020 to March 2021 at his residence, prosecutors said.

Poole will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police and the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began with a tip from the social media messaging application Discord to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that a user was uploading images of possible child exploitation to their server, prosecutors said.

That information then led to a search warrant at Poole's residence, where electronic devices were seized and then analyzed, prosecutors said.

Acting Schenectady County Court Judge Mark J. Caruso presided. Assistant District Attorney John J. Carson prosecuted. Poole was represented by attorney James L. Riotto.