DA: Search for Adams Township man's killer continues, police have 'some working theories'

Feb. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The search continues for the person who shot and killed an Adams Township man in his home in November and injured his wife, authorities said on Monday.

No new details were released in the Nov. 25 homicide of David L. Comar, 53.

Someone fired multiple rounds into a residence in the 100 block of Poling Lane, a quiet, dead-end road, according to authorities. Comar died from multiple gunshots. His wife, who called 911, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said days after the shooting that police were confident "about the direction we are going, as fast as we are going."

Officer Jared Shope is investigating the homicide. Shope was unavailable on Monday.

Cambria County detectives, state police and other agencies are assisting Adams Township police, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

"Adams Township is investigating," he said. "I'm very confident this case will be solved."

Neugebauer called the 4 a.m. murder a "targeted act of violence" and not a random shooting. He would not say if police have a motive.

"We have a fair amount of information and some working theories," he said.

Comar was born in Edison, New Jersey. Neugebauer said he was not sure how long Comar had lived in the area. He was a talented master carpenter who loved to fish and hike, his obituary says.

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to contact the Adams Township Police Department at 814-487-4712.

Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. Callers can remain anonymous. The Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-548-7500.