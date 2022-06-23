DA: Second arrest made in straw purchase of firearms

Jun. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A second arrest has been made in connection with a case involving the straw purchase and transfer of firearms in Plymouth, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Wednesday.

Ahsharae "Star" Waiters, 28, of Plymouth was arrested Wednesday and is facing nine felony firearms charges after a multi-agency investigation determined that she had supplied firearms to Ibn-Naim Archer, who was arrested last week, according to a press release from the District Attorney's office.

Archer, 26, was taken into custody on June 16 after he was found to be in possession of the firearms supplied by Waiters despite not being legally eligible to possess them.

According to Wednesday's press release, the AK-47 pistol and 9mm handgun found on Archer at the time of his arrest were supplied by Waiters, who was in a romantic relationship with Archer.

Waiters also allegedly supplied Archer with a Girsan 9mm pistol that has yet to be recovered.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. on Wednesday afternoon.

Waiters was charged with three counts of providing a materially false written statement to law enforcement, three counts of selling firearms to an ineligible transferee and three counts of conspiracy to sell firearms to an ineligible transferee — all felonies.

She was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $200,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 in Luzerne County Central Court.

Archer, who was arraigned on June 16, has his preliminary hearing Thursday in Central Court.