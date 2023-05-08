DA: Second body pulled from Merrimack River in two days

The second body in two days was pulled from the Merrimack River on Monday, according to authorities.

Lawrence police said the initial 911 call came into Methuen, but the man’s body was recovered near the Abe Bashara Boat House in Lawrence on Monday.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and Lawrence Police are investigating. No further details were released at this time.

Over the weekend Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and local firefighters pulled the body of 31-year-old Ryan Cooper of Raymond N.H. out of the water in Methuen.

Crews responded to a boat ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive in Methuen, at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday after being alerted of a body in the river.

Investigators have not said what happened, but foul play is not suspected, according to the district attorney’s office.

There is no word if these two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

