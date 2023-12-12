DA: 'Secret ballot' at Shikellamy directors' reorganization meeting a Sunshine violation

Dec. 12—SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office says the Shikellamy School District board of directors violated the Sunshine Law, also known as the open meetings law, when they failed to publicly announce members' votes for president and vice president during last week's reorganizational meeting.

Assistant District Attorney David Albertson and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz sent the district a letter Monday after The Daily Item filed a complaint on the secret ballot conducted during the Dec. 4 public meeting. During the meeting, the board took a secret ballot vote for the president and vice president. President Wendy Wiest and new director Tom Webb were nominated for president.

Officials collected the votes from the directors and only announced the winner, never revealing which candidate the directors voted for. Wiest was elected by a 5-4 vote. The same occurred for the vice president, which was won by director Slade Shreck.

Albertson alerted Wiest, Webb, Shreck, Julie Brosius, Joe Stutzman, Mike Thomas, Lori Garman, and Justin Lenner, of the potential violation.

He cited Section 2 and 5 of the Sunshine Act. Section 2 states, "The purpose of the Sunshine Act ... is to ensure the public's right to witness the decision-making processes of agencies and thereby enable the public to effectively fulfill its role in a democratic society. In this role, the public holds its duly elected representatives, including school board directors, accountable for their actions through the ballot box. Therefore, a 'publicly cast' vote must be one that informs the public of an elected official's position on a particular matter of business."

Section 5 states: "In all meetings of agencies, the vote of each member who actually votes on any resolution, rule, order, regulation, ordinance or the setting of official policy must be publicly cast and, in the case of roll call votes, recorded."

Albertson also cited Public Opinion vs Chambersburg Area School District, where the Commonwealth Court ruled, "a secret-ballot vote in an open meeting is not considered 'publicly cast,' as required by the state sunshine act," according to the decision.

School district solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, did not attend the reorganizational meeting. The letter from the DA's office asks directors to "remedy the situation" in a "reasonable amount of time."

During recent reorganizational meetings in school boards across the region, either a paper ballot with the director's selections was read aloud or a voice vote was conducted for president and vice president.

"The Sunshine Act is clear: All votes must be publicly cast," said Melissa Melewsky, attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

"The law guarantees the public's right to understand how each elected official exercises the power of elected office. The law guarantees this right so that people are informed voters throughout the year and at election time. Secret votes are antithetical to open, accountable government."

Shikellamy officials were cleared of a Sunshine Law violation last month after the district attorney's office originally said they violated the act when they hired an assistant superintendent. A few weeks later, the district attorney's office said the district did not violate the Sunshine Law after it was provided with additional information following an initial review regarding the hiring process.

The most recent violation comes after Webb, Brosius, Stuzman, along with Eister-Whitaker questioned at the Dec. 4 meeting why Bendle has full authority to hire future employees prior to getting board approval. Brosius, Stutzman, Webb and Eister-Whitaker voted to pull that authority away. By a 5-4 vote Bendle remained with the power to recruit and hire.

Webb said he was fine with Bendle recruiting new hires, but wanted to pull the authority to hire new employees and have them begin working prior to a board vote.

"Not that I don't trust Mr. Bendle's judgment, but I believe the taxpayers of the district elected us to make these decisions," he said.

Wiest and Business Manager Brian Manning gave Webb examples of why Bendle needs to have the authority, citing coaches and janitorial staff. Wiest said there are times when people need to be hired immediately, and giving Bendle the authority to hire until a board meeting is effective.

Webb, Brosius and Stuzman all said they had no issue with emergency hires, but when it comes to hiring administrators, the board should be involved prior to anyone beginning to work.

Bendle nor assistant superintendent Jeremy Winn did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Brosius said she agreed with Webb.

"No disrespect to Dr. Bendle, but it's concerning a majority vote places him the authority to hire staff before board approval," she said. "Recruiting and retaining valued, talented staff should remain in the hands of our elected board members. Our district deserves nothing less in order to cultivate a successful future for our students."